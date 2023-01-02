Demonetisation: P Chidambaram accepts Supreme Court’s judgement but…

P Chidambaram was referring to Justice BV Nagarathna who, among the five-judge committee, was the only one to speak against the note ban in 2016. Nagarathna called the move by the Narendra Modi-led government as "unlawful". In support of her claim that the RBI should have independently advised demonetisation, she cited section 26 of the Reserve Bank of India Act. She maintained that the RBI had not applied its mind independently.