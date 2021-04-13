OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Demonetised currency notes worth 4.8 cr seized in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

The police on Monday seized 4.8 crore in demonetised currency notes from Kalayarkoil area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.

According to police, the demonetised currency notes were allegedly confiscated from the house of physiotherapist Arul Chinnappan.

Police made the seizure based on a tip-off. They said the seized currencies were in the denominations of 1000.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (

