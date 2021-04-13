Demonetised currency notes worth 4.8 cr seized in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Demonetised currency notes worth ₹4.8 cr seized in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga1 min read . 07:38 AM IST
The police on Monday seized ₹ ₹4.8 crore in demonetised currency notes from Kalayarkoil area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The police on Monday seized ₹ ₹4.8 crore in demonetised currency notes from Kalayarkoil area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district
The police on Monday seized ₹ ₹4.8 crore in demonetised currency notes from Kalayarkoil area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.
The police on Monday seized ₹ ₹4.8 crore in demonetised currency notes from Kalayarkoil area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.
According to police, the demonetised currency notes were allegedly confiscated from the house of physiotherapist Arul Chinnappan.
According to police, the demonetised currency notes were allegedly confiscated from the house of physiotherapist Arul Chinnappan.
Police made the seizure based on a tip-off. They said the seized currencies were in the denominations of ₹1000.
A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.