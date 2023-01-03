Demonetization policy upheld in 4-1 Supreme Court verdict1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Supreme Court rules that the government was empowered to take the decision and that due process was followed
The Supreme Court on Monday closed at least the legal chapter of the debate on the 2016 demonetization policy by ruling 4-1 that the government was empowered to take the decision and that due process was followed.