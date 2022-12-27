Dengue: 2 more deaths confirmed in Delhi, total reaches 7

In an unusual trend, the city is experiencing rise in its dengue cases even after the arrival of winter season. Till now, Delhi has witnessed a total of 4,361 dengue cases and seven deaths this year, reported ANI. One of the main reason behind the rise in Dengue cases is that it shows similar symptoms to that of COVID. The complacent nature of people lead them to ignore the COVID- like symptoms which might be because of Dengue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}