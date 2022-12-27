Dengue: 2 more deaths confirmed in Delhi, total reaches 7

Dengue: 2 more deaths confirmed in Delhi, total reaches 71 min read . 06:21 AM IST
A total of 4,361 cases have been reported in Delhi this year and seven deaths have been reported so far
A total of 4,361 cases have been reported in Delhi this year and seven deaths have been reported so far
Despite severe cold in the capital, Delhi witnessed a rise in its Dengue deaths to seven after it reported two more deaths on Monday.
Despite severe cold in the capital, Delhi witnessed a rise in its Dengue deaths to seven after it reported two more deaths on Monday.
As per the data reported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) officials, two persons succumbed to the dengue infection on Monday after the national capital reported five deaths due to dengue till November, reported ANI.
As per the data reported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) officials, two persons succumbed to the dengue infection on Monday after the national capital reported five deaths due to dengue till November, reported ANI.
In an unusual trend, the city is experiencing rise in its dengue cases even after the arrival of winter season. Till now, Delhi has witnessed a total of 4,361 dengue cases and seven deaths this year, reported ANI. One of the main reason behind the rise in Dengue cases is that it shows similar symptoms to that of COVID. The complacent nature of people lead them to ignore the COVID- like symptoms which might be because of Dengue.
In an unusual trend, the city is experiencing rise in its dengue cases even after the arrival of winter season. Till now, Delhi has witnessed a total of 4,361 dengue cases and seven deaths this year, reported ANI. One of the main reason behind the rise in Dengue cases is that it shows similar symptoms to that of COVID. The complacent nature of people lead them to ignore the COVID- like symptoms which might be because of Dengue.
A report on Dengue cases said out of the total dengue cases tracked this year, 766 were reported from 1 December-23 December. In addition to that 250 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital in the second last week of December. Division of the cases reveals that 1,420 cases were recorded in November, 1,238 in October and 693 in September. Around 23 people were reported to be succumbed to the disease last year.
A report on Dengue cases said out of the total dengue cases tracked this year, 766 were reported from 1 December-23 December. In addition to that 250 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital in the second last week of December. Division of the cases reveals that 1,420 cases were recorded in November, 1,238 in October and 693 in September. Around 23 people were reported to be succumbed to the disease last year.
Out of the 37 deaths reported by the hospitals, review committee had declared 16 as ‘suspected cases’, said a senior official on 19 December. The other six deaths were due to co-morbidities like chronic liver, diabetes, hypertension, kidney and cardiac-related illnesses.
Out of the 37 deaths reported by the hospitals, review committee had declared 16 as ‘suspected cases’, said a senior official on 19 December. The other six deaths were due to co-morbidities like chronic liver, diabetes, hypertension, kidney and cardiac-related illnesses.
"One other person who died had come from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Status of the rest nine were pending," he had said.
"One other person who died had come from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Status of the rest nine were pending," he had said.
The five deaths confirmed till December 19 included a seven-year-old girl who died at a hospital in Janakpuri in October, and four other women victims. The capital region had reported 4,114 dengue infections till 16 December.
The five deaths confirmed till December 19 included a seven-year-old girl who died at a hospital in Janakpuri in October, and four other women victims. The capital region had reported 4,114 dengue infections till 16 December.
Rise in dengue fever cases in Delhi is accompanied by the rising cases of Malaria as the national capital has reported as many as 258 cases of the vector borne diseases so far. Seven malaria cases were reported last week itself. According to the official records, 47 cases of Chikungunya have also been reported this year.
Rise in dengue fever cases in Delhi is accompanied by the rising cases of Malaria as the national capital has reported as many as 258 cases of the vector borne diseases so far. Seven malaria cases were reported last week itself. According to the official records, 47 cases of Chikungunya have also been reported this year.
(With agency inputs )
(With agency inputs )