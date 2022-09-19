Delhi has registered a huge spurt in dengue cases, with over 100 people being diagnosed with the infection in the last one week, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to nearly 400 so far this year
Dengue cases witness a massive surge with cases in Uttarakhand reportedly crossing the 500-mark with its capital Dehradun reporting the highest number of cases, even as the national capital of the country reported 25% cases of this year in a matter of just one week.
Delhi has registered a huge spurt in dengue cases, with over 100 people being diagnosed with the infection in the last one week, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to nearly 400 so far this year, according to PTI report. According to a civic body report released on Monday, 152 cases have been reported in this month alone till September 17.
Notably, Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said on Monday that there has not been a single dengue death in the state this year, additionally no death has been reported so far this year due to the disease in Delhi either. While Delhi had recorded 295 dengue cases till September 9 and in the last one week, 101 fresh cases have been reported, according to news agency PTI report.
Meanwhile just last week on Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said mosquito breeding was found at public places and government offices, including a police academy and a metro station, during an anti-dengue drive following which legal measures were taken.
According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi statement, this year, MCD has issued “82,490 legal notices and 28,846 challans so far against defaulters." Intensifying its ongoing drive for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the MCD has carried out a “massive drive to detect mosquito-breeding in the premises of government offices, construction sites, schools, universities, educational institutes, metro parking lots, metro stations."
During the drive, mosquito breeding was found on their premises and the “department issued 42 challans and 18 notices," it said. Action against these entities were taken under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and other Mosquito Borne Diseases), Bye-Laws, 1975 Act. A fine of ₹1,66,600 was also imposed on the defaulters, it said.
It is important to note that the cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths -- the maximum since 2016.
