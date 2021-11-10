With the change in weather conditions, dengue cases are expected to be in control over the next 7-10 days, hoped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister said that dengue cases have increased this year and his government is taking all required measures.

“Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed. The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days" Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Medical experts noted that situation of dengue has worsened in the national capital with more than 1,500 cases this year.

Also Read: India’s latest dengue outbreak ought to ring alarm bells again

“The situation of dengue has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. "Last year, people were careful because Covid-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sri Ganga Ram hospital said.

“There is a type of ‘complicated dengue’ in which the patients have a high fever, bleeding complications, breathlessness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting etc. They directly lead to ICUs as they need blood, oxygen support," she added.

Some patients were infected with dengue without symptoms and their Immunoglobulin G (IgG) tests later revealed they were infected with dengue.

Also Read: UP: CM holds high-level meeting on COVID vaccination, rise in Dengue, Zika cases

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in Delhi.

The central government had extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue, including Delhi, and sent high-level teams to support them in public health measures for its control and management.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.