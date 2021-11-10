This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Medical experts noted that situation of dengue has worsened in the national capital compared to last year with more than 1,500 cases this year
With the change in weather conditions, dengue cases are expected to be in control over the next 7-10 days, hoped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister said that dengue cases have increased this year and his government is taking all required measures.
“Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed. The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days" Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
“The situation of dengue has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. "Last year, people were careful because Covid-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sri Ganga Ram hospital said.
“There is a type of ‘complicated dengue’ in which the patients have a high fever, bleeding complications, breathlessness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting etc. They directly lead to ICUs as they need blood, oxygen support," she added.
Some patients were infected with dengue without symptoms and their Immunoglobulin G (IgG) tests later revealed they were infected with dengue.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in Delhi.
The central government had extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue, including Delhi, and sent high-level teams to support them in public health measures for its control and management.
