Health minister J.P. Nadda reviews monsoon plan for vector-borne diseases

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday to assess national preparedness against dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season, the government said.

Nadda emphasized the need for early planning, heightened vigilance, and a proactive public health response to effectively manage and minimize the disease burden during high-transmission months.

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During the meeting, Nadda reviewed the current epidemiological situation across the country and directed all States and Union Territories to significantly strengthen their localized surveillance systems for the early detection of potential outbreaks.

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To handle any sudden increase in patient workloads, the health minister instructed healthcare facilities to ensure uninterrupted care services by securing adequate stocks of essential medicines, advanced diagnostic kits, blood components, hospital beds, and trained healthcare personnel fully briefed on the latest standard clinical management guidelines.

Notably, the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control, which administers the central program formerly known as the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, targets a total of six vector-borne diseases nationwide: malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, kala-azar and lymphatic filariasis.

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Officials at the review meeting were urged to develop district-specific strategies and micro-plans, particularly mapping high-risk hotspots for these six diseases to deploy focused public health interventions like anti-larval measures and regular fogging.

The review highlighted India's progress in combating malaria over the past decade, which declined by nearly 80% between 2015 and 2025. According to the health ministry, India successfully exited the World Health Organization's 'High Burden to High Impact' group in 2024 and sustained more than a 70% reduction in both incidence and mortality, keeping the nation on track for global targets.

Furthermore, a total of 160 districts reported zero indigenous cases during the 2022–2025 period, reflecting a sustained interruption of local transmission.

Nadda stressed that source reduction, such as clearing stagnant water and maintaining clean surroundings, cannot succeed without active community participation. Local bodies have been advised to coordinate closely with Resident Welfare Associations, Panchayati Raj Institutions, and educational institutions to boost preventive actions.

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According to official tracking data from the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control, the country recorded 255,500 cases of malaria in 2024. These were mostly concentrated in heavy-hit states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, which alone accounted for a major share of the country's total caseload.

In 2025, malaria numbers dropped slightly, but other mosquito-borne diseases rose sharply. By the end of 2025, health officials recorded 91,015 dengue cases and 34,876 chikungunya cases across the country. In the current 2026 season, India has reported around 5,000 dengue cases so far that require close monitoring.

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About the Author Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining...Read More ✕ Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.



Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.



Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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