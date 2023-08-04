Dengue cases reach 182 in Tripura, government urges public to stay vigilant

Dengue cases reach 182 in Tripura, government urges public to stay vigilant1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Dengue alert issued in Tripura after unexpected outbreak. 182 individuals admitted to hospitals; preventive measures taken.
The health authorities in Tripura have issued a dengue alert for the entire state due to an unexpected outbreak of the disease in the villages near Sepahijala district.
As reported by UNI, Dr Supriya Mallik, the Director of Preventive Medicine, said 182 individuals have been admitted to hospitals for treatment as of Friday.
"There is no reason for panic, as the government has taken all efforts to prevent the disease," he assured, admitting the death of one Subhas Sarkar (72) of Dhanpur, Sonamura, in a private hospital after suffering from a high fever and loose motion three days ago but saying, "We are re-investigating the reports to ascertain whether he died of Dengue or other infections."
UNI noted that according to Dr Mallik, the experts visited the village and found the presence of Aedes mosquitoes in the house.
Meanwhile, the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes is on the rise because of the accumulation of water in open areas, leading to the detection of a significant number of larvae in stored water and rubber plantations.
"Necessary arrangements have been made to stop this breeding of mosquitoes to tackle the number of dengue cases. Dengue was first reported in the state in 2015 and, until now, has primarily affected travellers coming from Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. However, due to mutations in vectors in the changing environment, Dengue becomes a threat to Tripura," he pointed out.
According to Dr. Mallik, 37 Dengue patients from Dhanpur were admitted to the Agartala Govt Medical College hospital and later transferred to a designated Covid hospital. In Dhanpur, a total of 158 positive dengue cases were reported, and in the areas of Kanchanmala, Mohanpur, and Bamutia in West Tripura, approximately 24 cases were detected.
In response to the outbreak, the health department has taken several measures to tackle the situation. They have increased door-to-door testing, conducted awareness campaigns about dengue, and organized medical camps in the affected regions, UNI reported.
Additionally, the state government has stationed medical teams at all border land ports to monitor travellers coming from Bangladesh and implemented other preventive measures.
(With inputs from UNI)
