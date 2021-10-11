Madhya Pradesh: The cases of dengue have risen to 500 in Gwalior, prompting the district administration to form all health teams for all wards of the city. Till yesterday, the cases were just under 50.

Today, Gwalior's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manish Sharma informed that the cases had gone up significantly in the district. “Till now, there are 500 dengue cases in the district. Health teams constituted for all wards of the city, nursing staff will be mobilised to conduct door to door survey. Outdoor fogging will be intensified," he said.

Sharma on Sunday said the district had a total of 39 new cases of dengue. While speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "A total of 39 new dengue cases were reported yesterday in the district. The medical teams have been deployed to conduct tests for growing larval mosquitoes in the areas where these cases were recorded."

"Anti-larvae and fogging activities are being done. There are six hotspots where we have deployed medical teams. We have initiated a campaign to create awareness among the masses to combat Dengue," he had said.

Urging the people to remain cautious, the health department asked the people to cooperate with the measures undertaken by the department to control Dengue and other related diseases.

