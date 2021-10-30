The Delhi government today allowed the hospitals in the national capital to divert one-third of beds reserved only for COVID-19 patients to the patients of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, as per the official order.

All the hospitals under the GNCT of Delhi may use one-third of the beds reserved for treating Covid patients, including ICU beds, for treating patients of vector-borne diseases like Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya, if required," read the order.

The order also stated that "many of the beds reserved for COVID-19 cases are lying vacant due to the decline in the number of coronavirus cases."

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The health department directed the medical directors and medical superintendents of Delhi government run hospitals to use one third of the beds reserved for treating of COVID patients, including ICU beds, for treating people suffering from dengue, malaria and chikunguniya , if required.

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone.

The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18.

Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced 750 reserved beds for treating COVID-19 patients to 450 beds at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.

Out of 10,594 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the national capital, only 164 are occupied.

