Dengue in Delhi: City logs 635 dengue cases in first half of October

Dengue in Delhi: City logs 635 dengue cases in first half of October2 min read . 06:38 PM IST
In a sudden spike in dengue cases, Delhi recorded 635 cases in first 12 days of October taking the total tally to 1,572 so far this year .
Amid rising rainfall, the capital city witnessed a surge in its dengue cases and reported 635 new infections in the first 12 days of October on Monday.
The rise in dengue cases has taken the total count of dengue cases to 1,572 so far this year, reported PTI quoting a civic body report.
Around 693 cases out of the total 1,572 cases recorded this year were reported in September only. This shows that the number of dengue cases began to rise from last month only.
Delhi had logged around 930 dengue cases till September this year. However, a sudden surge resulted in reporting more than half of the total cases within the next 12 days. The surge took the tally of vector-borne disease in the city to ₹1,572, reported PTI quoting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) press release on Monday.
With this, the eight-month long duration between 1 January and 12 October becomes the duration that has logged a maximum number of dengue cases since 2017. Around 2,884 cases were reported during the same phaase in 2017.
The report stated that the city witnessed a dramatic rise in cases in the week that lied between 5 October and 12 October. Around 314 cases were reported during that phase.
The city witnessed a massive dengue outbreak in 2015. During that time, the dengue cases tally crosse the 10,600 mark in October. The Delhites remember the phase as one of the worst dengue outbreak in the city since 1996.
The report also gives the monthly data of the disease. As per the data, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August.
The fact that despite the rise in dengue cases there has been no deport of death due to the disease is a sign of relief among the doctors as well as the people of the city.
Along with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states have also witnessed a sudden spike in dengue cases in the passt few days.
(With inputs from PTI)
