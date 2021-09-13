The Union health ministry asked the state governments on Monday to emphasise the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue in view of its outbreak in certain states.

In a letter to the chief secretaries and administrators of all states and union territories, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said entomological surveillance, source reduction activities and prompt vector control measures must be implemented to minimise the risk of transmission.

Bhushan further underlined the need for keeping rapid response teams ready with all necessary logistics for timely deployment to combat any fever outbreak.

Stating that a surge in dengue cases has been reported in few states in recent weeks, the health secretary said the spread and transmission of these diseases are influenced by environmental factors, and their transmission is maximum during monsoon and post-monsoon period due to the congenial environment for vector proliferation.

“Therefore, it is imperative that sustained efforts are made to reduce the vector (mosquito) density to control these diseases," wrote Bhushan.

"In view of this, I would like to emphasize on the acceleration of the activities for prevention and control of VBDs without cutting any corners for safety on Covid-19," he added.

To enable monitoring of disease trends, Bhushan urged the states to ensure that all the reporting sites submit their reports without delay.

All hospitals must be alerted for preparing contingency plans, ensure availability of necessary diagnostics, drugs and other supplies for treatment or management of VBD cases.

In addition, availability of insecticides and equipment should be ensured at all levels to undertake vector and source control activities, wherever necessary, through the focal insecticidal spray and fogging etc, the letter said.

Sufficient resources are already provided under the National Health Mission for undertaking these activities.

Stating that a multi-sectoral approach is necessary for controlling the VBDs, Bhushan said the role of departments such as Urban and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Departments is crucial.

"It is requested that joint reviews may be held with the officials of these departments to ensure their active involvement in vector control activities in a concerted way. The community too must be sensitised for participation in vector control and adopt personal protection measures.

"The status and readiness for undertaking all of the above measures may personally be reviewed at your level to facilitate preventive measures, detect any potential outbreaks, for undertaking prompt and effective measures for transmission control and for providing comprehensive treatment to minimize morbidity and mortality on account of vector-borne diseases," the letter said.

Dengue in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government will launch an anti-dengue campaign from Wednesday after Jabalpur district reported 150 fresh cases of the mosquito-borne infection and one death from it in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of patients in the state to 2,570 since 1 January this year.

A government release issued on Monday said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to cooperate with efforts under the 'Dengue Se Jung Janta Ke Sang' campaign to curb the spread of the disease.

The CM also asked people to clear water within seven days to ensure dengue causing larvae don't thrive in it or in the vicinity.

Dengue in Delhi

At least 158 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases from 1 January to 11 September period is also the highest this year since 2019 when the count had stood at 171 in that same duration.

Seventy-two cases were recorded in the month of August, which is about 45 per cent of the total reported cases, according to the report.

Thirty-four cases have been recorded in the first 11 days of September.

