Amid the rising number of dengue cases in the country, the Central government has sent teams of experts in nine states and union territories to provide them technical guidance for managing the outbreak. Expert teams include officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

Recently, on November 1, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to bring attention to the dengue disease menace in the country. Highlighting the situation, Mandaviya pointed out that many poor people were affected by dengue and are weakened due to low platelet count.

Currently, national capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are the worst-hit states and union territories from dengue.

He further said that testing is the most important step for identifying dengue. He also directed officials to ramp up testing so that all cases are reported and treated properly.

Yesterday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had released a report on cases of dengue in the national capital. The civic authorities informed that over 1,530 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year so far. Of the 1,530 cases, 1,200 were recorded in October alone-- the highest count for the month in the last four years.

According to the civic report, 160 cases of malaria and 81 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till October 30 this year in Delhi. The Delhi government has declared dengue a notified disease which will enhance reporting and monitoring of the disease. The city is monitoring all fever cases, suspected dengue cases, and confirmed cases.

The Delhi government has directed state-run hospitals to use one-third of the Covid-19 beds for the treatment of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya patients in the capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.