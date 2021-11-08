Dengue outbreak: Delhi on Monday reported three more deaths due to dengue viral fever, which as so far claimed nine lives in the city. Also, the number of cases of the vector-borne disease in the national capital has climbed to over 2,700.

Reports suggest that this is the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in Delhi since 2017 when the cumulative death count officially reported was 10.

In the last one week alone, 1,170 fresh cases were found in the city. Of 2,700 cases reported so far, 1,171 have been reported this month till November 6.

In October, 1,196 cases were reported. Till October 30 this year, total number of cases were 1,537, and the death toll then was six.

Nine deaths and a total of 2,708 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 6, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period, as per news agency PTI.

