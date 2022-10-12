Dengue outbreak: Haridwar on alert, logged 173 cases so far

Dengue outbreak: Haridwar on alert, logged 173 cases so far1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Uttarakhand is witnessing a huge rise in dengue cases with its Haridwar district reporting 173 such infections so far, said Gurnam Singh, District Malaria officer.
Uttarakhand is witnessing a huge rise in dengue cases with its Haridwar district reporting 173 such infections so far, said Gurnam Singh, District Malaria officer. At present, Haridwar is on alert after an upsurge in dengue cases, according to the news agency ANI.
The district administration has started anti-larvae spray and fogging in open areas with standing water, said the municipal corporation official.
“Haridwar district on alert after an upsurge in Dengue cases. Anti-larvae spray and fogging being done in open areas with standing water. As per health experts, larvae found more in indoor areas as compared to open spaces," the civic official told ANI.
Gurnam Singh said, “173 dengue cases reported till now. ASHA workers are conducting insecticide spraying inside residential buildings. All agencies are working together for Dengue prevention."
Several states have witnessed an outbreak of dengue cases in India. In Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur administration is preparing to curb the infection.
“Medical teams deputed at several places to spread awareness about Dengue prevention and fogging. 47 more hospital beds being added to existing 90 beds; additional 50 beds ready to meet any emergency," Divya Mittal, District Magistrate told ANI.
In Delhi, dengue cases are on rise with the city reporting 693 cases in September alone. The national capital recorded more than 950 cases within last 45 days.
A total of 937 cases of dengue were logged this year till September-end, and 321 fresh cases were reported in the first five days of October, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to 1,258, according to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.
It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 5 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 2,564.
The city had experienced a significant dengue outbreak in 2015, with 10,600 cases reported in October. The dengue outbreak in Delhi was the worst since 1996.
(With ANI inputs)
