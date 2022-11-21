Denied admission 3 years back, this man is now a guest speaker at IIM-Bangalore2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 08:33 AM IST
He is now a finance influencer with two million followers on Instagram.
Sharan Hegde was denied admission to the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore three years back. Now, the finance influencer with two million followers on Instagram is a guest speaker to over 100 women entrepreneurs at the esteemed institution.