Sharan Hegde was denied admission to the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore three years back. Now, the finance influencer with two million followers on Instagram is a guest speaker to over 100 women entrepreneurs at the esteemed institution.

Hegde shared a detailed post on Instagram, with a photo of him standing in front of IIM-B. “As I stood on the stage with the mic in my sweaty palms, I had a big smile on my face," he wrote. “Because until a year back, I thought my preparation for CAT was a waste of time."

Then, Hegde went on to speak about his journey from being someone who hadn’t gotten admission in IIM-Bangalore to becoming one of the most followed financial influencers of today. During his “tough journey", he juggled internship and studies and had weekly mock exams while living on a ₹5,000 stipend in Bangalore.

View Full Image Sharan Hegde at IIM Bangalore (Instagram/@financewithsharan)

His hard work paid off as he scored 98% in CAT. Sadly, it was still not enough. “My misplaced ego was such that either IIM A,B,C or nothing. I now realise that was stupid- since later on a huge part of my professional journey was shaped by incredible colleagues from other IIMs," wrote Hegde, who then shifted his focus to US MBA colleges and eventually got into Columbia.

The angel investor of Wint Wealth, which also has investors like CA Rachna Ranade, Tanmay Bhatt and Ankur Warikoo, dropped out of Columbia and got into investing and creating digital content. Now, he believes that life has come full circle as he is invited as a guest speaker to the place where he wanted to go in the first place.

“The moral of the story is- Whatever happens, happens for good. You just need to know how to see it from a different perspective and make the best out of it," Hegde wrote. “It’s your turn now. Let your hard work shine."