The life of a new born baby was snuffed out by a broken covid-19 response system in Bengaluru after at least three public healthcare institutions denied admission to a woman in labour, forcing her to give birth in an auto-rickshaw outside the hospital

The incident has not just attracted public outrage but is being viewed as an actual portrayal of the covid-19 crisis in India’s technology capital which has seen the situation spiral hopelessly out of control in recent weeks.

“My younger sister complained of pain and at around 2 am we brought her to the hospital. Here they asked us for a covid-19 test report and asked us to get one before they can admit her," said the brother of the woman, in a statement to the Kannada news channels in Bengaluru.

The first refusal then pushed the family to find a hospital that would test her for covid-19 and only then consider admitting her. According to the brother, they visited at least three hospitals who all gave different instructions with no one willing to help despite her fragile condition.

She finally gave birth in the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in right outside the hospital with barely any help from the medical personnel and some onlookers.

The incident in Bengaluru occurs at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has been at the receiving end of criticism over its handling of the crisis.

Similar incidents have been reported from other states across the country where patients have lost their lives trying to get a hospital bed as the number of cases rises, overwhelming the already inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

Bengaluru alone has over 25,000 active covid-19 cases and barely a fraction of the healthcare infrastructure to deal with the high number of positive persons.

The chief minister had announced a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru to iron out teething issues like backlogs in testing, contact tracing and a centralised system to allot hospital beds for patients who needs medical treatment.

However, it has failed to get on board private hospitals to part with 50% of its bed strength and having to issue an order getting the latter to comply.

Several private hospitals in Bengaluru have been slapped with notices for refusal of treatment to patients that has, in some cases, led to loss of life.

