Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of the Denmark open badminton tournament on Friday. Sindhu was defeated by world no 8 Korean An Seyoung in the women's singles quarterfinals. Sindhu couldn't match her fifth seeded young Korean rival, going down 11-21 12-21 in 36 minutes.

Sindhu's defeat marks the end of the Indian challenge in Women's Singles in the Denmark Open.

Sindhu had in her earlier match defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15. Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also bowed out of the Denmark Open on Thursday after losing his round of 16 matches against Japan's Kento Momota 21-23, 9-21.

Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out after suffering a defeat against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

On Thursday night, India's Sameer Verma notched up a stunning straight-game win over world no.3 Anders Antonsen to storm into the quarterfinals.

World No 28 Sameer, who had qualified for the World Tour Finals in 2018 after winning three titles, produced a sensational performance to outwit local hero Antonsen 21-14 21-18 in a 50-minute men's singles battle.

The 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with 33-year-old Tommy Sugiarto, a bronze winner at the 2014 World Championships.

