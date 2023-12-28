The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Dense Fog Advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh: Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. Use fog lights during driving. Be in touch with airlines, railways and state transport for schedule of your journey." Thursday morning saw extensive fog coverage in various parts of North India, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. The dense fog resulted in reduced visibility, contributing to traffic disruptions. IMD has further warned of dese fog for the northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in a post on X.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department reported about the satellite imagery, revealing the presence of fog blanketing the North India region.

“The Extension of fog layer (grey-coloured part) can be seen from Punjab to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, extreme north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during 15 UTC (2030 IST) of 27 Dec to 00 UTC (0530 IST) of 28 Dec," IMD said on X.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues very dense fog alert in Delhi, Punjab, THESE states till 31 December. Check forecast