Fog Alert: IMD issues dense fog advisory for North India; warns of fog for next 3-4 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.
"Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in a post on X.
Furthermore, the Meteorological Department reported about the satellite imagery, revealing the presence of fog blanketing the North India region.
“The Extension of fog layer (grey-coloured part) can be seen from Punjab to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, extreme north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during 15 UTC (2030 IST) of 27 Dec to 00 UTC (0530 IST) of 28 Dec," IMD said on X.
IMD stated that at 0530 hours IST today, dense to very dense fog (0-25 meters visibility) was observed in specific areas of Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Southwest Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh.
“The visibility at the same time was reported to be ≤50 meters in various locations, including Patiala in Punjab (25 meters), Ambala, Chandigarh, and Safdarjung in Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi (25-50 meters), Ganganagar & Churu in Northwest Rajasthan (50 meters), Bareilly, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh (25-50 meters), and Gwalior and Satna in North Madhya Pradesh (25-50 meters)," it added.
Thursday morning witnessed a dense fog cover enveloping the national capital and its surrounding areas, leading to reduced visibility on roads resulting in delays for numerous trains and flights.
“Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog," according to Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System).
(With inputs from agencies)
