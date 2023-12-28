The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Dense Fog Advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh: Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. Use fog lights during driving. Be in touch with airlines, railways and state transport for schedule of your journey."

Thursday morning saw extensive fog coverage in various parts of North India, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. The dense fog resulted in reduced visibility, contributing to traffic disruptions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD has further warned of dese fog for the northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in a post on X.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department reported about the satellite imagery, revealing the presence of fog blanketing the North India region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Extension of fog layer (grey-coloured part) can be seen from Punjab to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, extreme north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during 15 UTC (2030 IST) of 27 Dec to 00 UTC (0530 IST) of 28 Dec," IMD said on X.

IMD stated that at 0530 hours IST today, dense to very dense fog (0-25 meters visibility) was observed in specific areas of Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Southwest Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amritsar: A balloon vendor walks down a road during a foggy day in Amritsar, Wednesday evening, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000412A)

Lucknow, Dec 27 (ANI): A man riding his two-wheeler passes by the Rumi Darwaza that is engulfed in dense fog on a cold winter day, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“The visibility at the same time was reported to be ≤50 meters in various locations, including Patiala in Punjab (25 meters), Ambala, Chandigarh, and Safdarjung in Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi (25-50 meters), Ganganagar & Churu in Northwest Rajasthan (50 meters), Bareilly, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh (25-50 meters), and Gwalior and Satna in North Madhya Pradesh (25-50 meters)," it added.

Thursday morning witnessed a dense fog cover enveloping the national capital and its surrounding areas, leading to reduced visibility on roads resulting in delays for numerous trains and flights.

“Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog," according to Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

