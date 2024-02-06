Dense fog alert in two states; dry spell to prevail for next 5 day: See IMD full forecast
IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that after the wet spell on 5 February, dry spell is likely to prevail over India till the next 5 days. For national capital Delhi, the IMD has forecasted mainly clear sky today with moderate fog in the morning, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 9 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.