IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that after the wet spell on 5 February, dry spell is likely to prevail over India till the next 5 days. For national capital Delhi, the IMD has forecasted mainly clear sky today with moderate fog in the morning, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 9 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For Delhi, January 2023 received a normal rainfall of 20mm, but the rainy month of February recorded zero rainfall against the normal of 21.3mm. Contrasting conditions have been observed during this winter season. January 2024 had the distinction of remaining dry but February so far, in the first 5 days, turned wettest in the last 10 years by measuring 30.8mm rainfall.

According to Skymet weather, rain and snowfall may continue over Arunachal Pradesh for another 24 to 48 hours. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Odisha on 6 February.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall

-Dry weather to prevail over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

-Dry weather to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

-Moderate rainfall or snowfall predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur & Tripura during 6-7 February

IMD Forecast: Dense Fog

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Punjab on 6 February

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Haryana, north Rajasthan, Jharkhand on 6 February, and over Odisha on 6 and 7 February

Dense Fog alert in Punjab for 6 February

Impact expected due to very dense fog in Punjab

-May affect some airports, highways and railway routes in the areas of met- sub-division.

-Difficult driving conditions with slower journey times.

-Unless taken precautionary measures, it may lead to some road traffic collisions.

-Chances of Tripping of Power lines in the very dense fog routes.

-Lung related health impacts: Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

-Impact on people having asthma bronchitis: Long time exposure to dense fog may cause respiratory problem for people having asthma bronchitis and other lung related health problems.

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature

-The IMD has predicted fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

-The weather agency has also said that there will be gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over many parts of Central India during next 5 days.

-There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over rest parts north India.

Train and flight delays

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!