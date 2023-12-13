According to the most recent forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog warnings have been forecasted for Punjab, Haryana, and certain regions of Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Dense fog will be recorded in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur till December 14," IMD said.

Furthermore, the meteorological department has indicated that dense fog is anticipated in isolated areas of Punjab during the morning hours on Wednesday.

Moradabad City in Uttar Pradesh experienced dense fog and cold waves on Tuesday morning, leading to significantly reduced visibility in certain areas. Residents were observed seeking warmth by lighting bonfires, ANI reported.

"Temperatures across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh ranging from 6 to 10°C in the last 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

Srinagar, Dec 09 (ANI): Vehicles ply on a road amid dense fog in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

In response to the cold wave, the Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked ₹120 crore for the Relief Department. These funds will be utilized to offer temporary shelter, food, clothing, and medical amenities to the affected population.

Previously, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for Bihar due to the prevalence of dense fog. The IMD classifies fog as 'very dense' when visibility ranges from 0 to 50 meters, 'dense' between 51 and 200 meters, 'moderate' from 201 to 500 meters, and 'shallow' from 501 to 1,000 meters.

Meanwhile, IMD further predicted, “light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, especially the southern districts such as Thiruvallur and Kanyakumari," adding, “Due to a cyclonic circulation currently over equatorial Indian ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal which may move in the west-north direction, isolated heavy rainfall activity over southern Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep on December 15, December 16. This activity may go to December 17 by giving rainfall activity over South Kerala and Tamil Nadu."

On December 3 and 4, under the influence of Cyclone 'Michaung,' Chennai and nearby areas in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, resulting in extensive flooding, property damage, and loss of lives.

(With inputs from ANI)

