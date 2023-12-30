A dense layer of fog has engulfed various states across the country on Saturday morning. More than 80 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital. “We are going to Gangtok, Sikkim to celebrate New Year but our flight is delayed by two hours. If it gets delayed further, we will complain...," a passenger said. Besides flights, some trains were also running late today due to low visibility in Delhi caused by dense fog. “I am going to Mata Vaishno Devi and our train is late by more than two hours. Our train was supposed to arrive at 5.30 but it hasn't arrived yet...," a passenger said.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast as per the India Meteorological Department suggested dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until December 31 morning and in some areas for the subsequent three days.

Areas around the national capital and neighboring states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been dealing with dense fog over the past few days with temperatures dipping to all-time lows and peak winter season in sight.

Dense fog reduces visibility to the naked eye making it difficult for vehicle drivers to have a clear view of the road ahead of them. Visibility has been ranging from 200m to 500m under dense fog conditions.

IMD predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue in many places over Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and Bihar until December 31. IMD further suggested that a decrease in the distribution and intensity of fog will be experienced thereafter.

In the northern region of the country, which comprises areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, dense fog-like conditions are expected to continue during morning hours until January 2.

In areas of the northeast region of the country that includes states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, dense fog-like conditions are expected to continue during morning hours until December 31. In Jharkhand, dense fog conditions are very likely to continue until December 30.

IMD further predicted cold day conditions in several parts of Punjab, isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi until December 31.

