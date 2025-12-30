Dense fog engulfs Delhi on Tuesday morning; IMD issues cold wave alert for Haryana, Punjab, other states

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility in the area. However, no flights were reportedly cancelled, and the operations at Delhi Airport continued to run smoothly past midnight.

A visual from Dwarka Express in Delhi showed dense fog engulfing the city in the wee hours, reducing the visibility to less than 50 meters.

In its latest update at 8 AM, Delhi Airport said, “Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved.”

According to the Met Dept, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 21°C to 23°C and 7°C to 9°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature is expected to be above normal (0.2°C to 2.2°C), and the maximum temperatures will also be above normal (0.6°C to 2.6°C) in Delhi.

IMD fog alert In a fog alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted “dense to very dense fog” on the morning of 30 December across several regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast, East, and North India.

The weather agency also said that this fog will “reduce visibility severely,” making travel risky, and advised people hitting the road to drive slowly, use fog lights, and avoid unnecessary journeys.

In its bulletin, the IMD predicted dense to very dense fog conditions during the night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh until 31 December; East Uttar Pradesh until 1 January 2026, with a reduction thereafter.

It also forecasted dense fog conditions at isolated pockets over Jammu and north Madhya Pradesh until 30 December, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar until 5 January; Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand until 31 December, and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur until 3 January.

West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha are also likely to experience dense fog until 3 January.

IMD cold wave alert The weather agency had forecasted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh until 30 December; Odisha until 31 December and Himachal Pradesh from 1 to 3 January 2026.

The Met Dept also predicted severe cold day conditions at isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 31 December and 1 January; Uttarakhand on 30 December; Bihar until 31 December; West Uttar Pradesh on 30 December and East Uttar Pradesh until 31 December.

