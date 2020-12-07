Dense fog: Flights delayed at these places due to low visibility

Delhi residents and its neighbouring areas woke up to a foggy morning today as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital. Flights operations at the Delhi international airport were hit due to the thick blanket of fog.

Major airlines like IndiGo, spiceJet and Vistara took to Twitter to share weather-related travel advisories. They urged passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or SMS ST<flight no.><flight date> to 566772. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 7, 2020

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Jalandhar (AIP) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/u9dvEZRAK7 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 7, 2020

#TravelUpdate Due to poor visibility in Delhi, departures will be impacted. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK<Flight no.>to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 7, 2020





Apart from Delhi, the advisories were issued for many other cities including Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Jalandhar and Gorakhpur.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Patna (PAT), Darbhanga (DBR), and Varanasi (VNS), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjrw0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 7, 2020

The National Capital Region including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida. Due to low visibility and ongoing farmers' protest, traffic has slowed down across the capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, IMD's regional weather forecasting Centre in Delhi last week had said that the stubble burning has decreased significantly and increased pollution level is mainly due to local vehicle emission and industrial pollution.

"In the last two days, wind speed has decreased significantly and is in a transition stage from easterly to northerly. From Monday again there will be a slight improvement in air quality," he had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via