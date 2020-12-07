Subscribe
Dense fog: Flights delayed at these places due to low visibility
Shallow fog covers the road, near Singhu in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Dense fog: Flights delayed at these places due to low visibility

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Major airlines like IndiGo, spiceJet and Vistara took to Twitter to share weather-related travel advisories
  • They urged passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience

Delhi residents and its neighbouring areas woke up to a foggy morning today as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital. Flights operations at the Delhi international airport were hit due to the thick blanket of fog.

Delhi residents and its neighbouring areas woke up to a foggy morning today as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital. Flights operations at the Delhi international airport were hit due to the thick blanket of fog.

Major airlines like IndiGo, spiceJet and Vistara took to Twitter to share weather-related travel advisories. They urged passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience.

Major airlines like IndiGo, spiceJet and Vistara took to Twitter to share weather-related travel advisories. They urged passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience.

Apart from Delhi, the advisories were issued for many other cities including Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Jalandhar and Gorakhpur.

The National Capital Region including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida. Due to low visibility and ongoing farmers' protest, traffic has slowed down across the capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, IMD's regional weather forecasting Centre in Delhi last week had said that the stubble burning has decreased significantly and increased pollution level is mainly due to local vehicle emission and industrial pollution.

"In the last two days, wind speed has decreased significantly and is in a transition stage from easterly to northerly. From Monday again there will be a slight improvement in air quality," he had said.

