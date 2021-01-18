Dense fog hampers visibility in Delhi, UP, Chandigarh, Rajasthan

The air quality of Mumbai is in the poor category. Due to low wind speed, Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to remain in moderate to poor for next 2 days. Moreover, Ahmedabad's AQI is in moderate range and with influence from continental air and dust, the city's AQI will be in the moderate range for the next 2 days, while AQI of Pune is in moderate category and with lowering of wind speed and influence of continental pollution, AQI is predicted to be moderate for next 2 days in Pune, the SAFAR said. (ANI)