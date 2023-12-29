Dense fog hits railway services in Delhi, trains running 4-5 hours late

A video from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station showed that be it Rajdhani or Vande Bharat, the trains are running late.

Amid the severe fog-like conditions and low visibility in north India for the past few days, some of the trains were delayed in the national capital, reported news agency ANI on 29 December. According to railenquiry.in, around 27 trains which are bound for Delhi are running late by a minimum of 4-5 hours. This is creating immense trouble for the passengers and their relatives. ALSO READ: Fog alert! Flights and trains running late due to low visibility in Delhi, IMD predicts dense fog for the next two days Complaining about the delay, Deepti, a passenger said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “ All the trains have been delayed...station is so crowded and there is heavy traffic jam outside." Not only express trains, but even trains like Vande Bharat are running late. A video from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station showed that be it Rajdhani or Vande Bharat, the trains are running late. Due to dense fog, several trains were delayed and cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station too on Friday. A passenger Prashant Kumar said, “The trains are later than usual this time. Nandankanan Express coming to Delhi from Bhubaneswar was supposed to reach at 3.30 pm but it reached Delhi at 12.30 am."

Earlier in the day, Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar named few of the trains running late.

"Trains arriving late in Delhi area dated December 29 are Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, Farakka Express, Himachal Express, Brahmaputra Mail, MCTM Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express, Lucknow Mail, Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jan Sadharan Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jammu Mail, Padmavat Express and Kashi Vishwanath Express," Deepak Kumar CPRO, Northern Railways said.

Fog advisory:

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has released a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh.

“Dense Fog Advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh: Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. Use fog lights while driving. Be in touch with airlines, railways, and state transport for your journey schedule," the weather office wrote on X.

With agency inputs.

