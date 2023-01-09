Dense fog in North India: Over 100 domestic flights delayed due to zero visibility

Dense fog and poor visibility delayed 118 flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. Besides, 32 domestic arrivals have also been delayed.
According to Delhi airport officials, three flights diverted to Jaipur such as Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi, and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi.
The Delhi airport has advised passengers to contact the airline to get updated flight information.
In Delhi, around 15 flights were delayed on Monday morning.
Severe cold wave conditions continued to prevail in Delhi and adjoining areas. People were seen around gas stations and on street corners huddled around large bonfires to beat the cold.
"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am today in Bhatinda-0 metres, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres," according to IMD.
Besides, 267 trains were cancelled due to bad weather conditions on Monday.
"A total of 267 trains, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled," Indian Railways said.
On Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short-terminated due to foggy weather.
As per the data from Indian Railways: "Anvt Garib Rath is running 7 hours late, Sealdah Rajdhani Express 11:30 hours late, Howrah Rajdhani Express 10:30 hours late, Jainagar Garib Rath Express 10:30 hours late, New Delhi Bhuneshwar Rajdhani Express 09 hours late, Duranto Express 13:30 hours late, among others."
"The long cold wave spell in Delhi can be attributed to a large gap between two western disturbances which allowed the chilly northwesterly winds from the mountains to affect the plains for a longer-than-usual period," Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said.
Usually, there is a gap of three to four days between two western disturbances. This time, the gap increased to seven days, Palawat said.
A senior IMD meteorologist said short-term relief is likely after a couple of days under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances.
