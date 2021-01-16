Dense fog leads to zero visibility in Delhi, 4 flights delayed, 1 canceled

At least 4 flights to and from Delhi airport are delayed and till now, one flight stands canceled as a thick blanket of fog hovers over Delhi leading to poor visibility.

Delhi Airport put out an advisory for passengers post-midnight, tweeting, "Due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, Any inconvenience is regretted.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog in the morning at few places in Delhi, as well as Haryana and Chandigarh today with a cold wave and cold day conditions at isolated places.

Zero visibility reported over Delhi, Lucknow and Amritsar due to variable and calm lower-level winds. Similar fog conditions are likely in the morning of January 17 as well. Visibility is likely to improve from January 18, IMD said.

Zero visibility shown over Delhi, Lucknow & Amritsar winds due to variable & calm lower level winds. Similar fog conditions are likely in the morning of 17th as well. Visibility is likely to improve from 18th when a fresh spell of relatively stronger easterlies is likely over the pic.twitter.com/x67AbZSBW4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 16, 2021

On Friday, the visibility had dropped to 100 meters and the minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degree Celsius, according to IMD.

Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today recorded 9.8℃ temperature, which is likely to fall by 0.2℃ during next 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 8.6℃ temperature, which is likely to rise by 1.2℃.

Minimum temperatures over the plains of North India is very likely to rise by 3-4℃ by the morning of January 18, IMD predicted.

Air quality is in 'severe' category, with AQI standing at 492.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via