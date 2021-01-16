Dense fog leads to zero visibility in Delhi, 4 flights delayed, 1 canceled

Dense fog leads to zero visibility in Delhi, 4 flights delayed, 1 canceled1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 09:17 AM IST
On Friday, the visibility had dropped to 100 meters and the minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degree Celsius. Similar fog conditions are likely in the morning of January 17 as well. Visibility is likely to improve from January 18.
At least 4 flights to and from Delhi airport are delayed and till now, one flight stands canceled as a thick blanket of fog hovers over Delhi leading to poor visibility.
Delhi Airport put out an advisory for passengers post-midnight, tweeting, "Due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, Any inconvenience is regretted.
50 plus flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Harsh Vardhan joins AIIMS docs to witness launch of vaccination drive by Modi1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
Covid vaccination: 2 doses must, don't make mistake of ignoring second one, says PM Modi1 min read . 11:17 AM IST
Covid vaccination: Final preparations underway for pan-India rollout of vaccines3 min read . 10:37 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog in the morning at few places in Delhi, as well as Haryana and Chandigarh today with a cold wave and cold day conditions at isolated places.
Zero visibility reported over Delhi, Lucknow and Amritsar due to variable and calm lower-level winds. Similar fog conditions are likely in the morning of January 17 as well. Visibility is likely to improve from January 18, IMD said.
On Friday, the visibility had dropped to 100 meters and the minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degree Celsius, according to IMD.
Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today recorded 9.8℃ temperature, which is likely to fall by 0.2℃ during next 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 8.6℃ temperature, which is likely to rise by 1.2℃.
Minimum temperatures over the plains of North India is very likely to rise by 3-4℃ by the morning of January 18, IMD predicted.
Air quality is in 'severe' category, with AQI standing at 492.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.