Dense fog leads to zero visibility in Delhi, 4 flights delayed, 1 canceled

Dense fog envelops Delhi, 4 flights delayed, 1 canceled due to poor visibility

1 min read . 09:17 AM IST

On Friday, the visibility had dropped to 100 meters and the minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degree Celsius. Similar fog conditions are likely in the morning of January 17 as well. Visibility is likely to improve from January 18.