IMD Weather Update: In Bihar, dense fog will engulf most of the state in the next two days, according to the IMD, which issued a yellow alert on Friday.

As a result of rains in several districts of Bihar, dense fog is likely to develop in 33 of them, except for Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka, and Jamuni, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to a PTI report.

According to the state Disaster Management Department, the fog alert was issued until 8.30 am on December 10.

The 'Yellow' alert is a warning to 'be aware' on account of a forecast for moderate to dense fog.

According to IMD, fog is categorised as 'very dense' when visibility is between 0 and 50 metre, 'dense' when it is between 51 and 200 metre, 'moderate' when it is between 201 and 500 metre, and 'shallow' from 501 and 1,000.

Several districts of Bihar received moderate rainfall on Thursday as an impact of cyclone Michaung.

From December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT office said.

Until December 11, the weather will remain generally cloudy but mainly dry, according to the meteorological office. Temperatures at night were also predicted to drop by a few degrees.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog in the morning and similar weather conditions to remain until December 12. IMD has further predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 12, as per ANI.

As per IMD, Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 9. The IMD Chennai has predicted heavy rain at one or two places over Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts, while thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area till December 9, Mint reported earlier.

(With Inputs from agency)

