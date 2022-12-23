Delhi-NCR is likely to witness dense fog for the next two to three days while Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan may expect a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees alongwith cold wave conditions, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Thursday.
While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "If we talk about the weather in Delhi, then a thick blanket of fog is seen in the morning hours and visibility is dropped by around 100 meters. In the Palam observatory, today morning the visibility was till 100 meters, and later around 8 in the morning there is an improvement."
He further added that "In the next two days, there are chances of having dense fog in Delhi-NCR and the visibility will be around 100 meters. The temperature will remain between 6-7 degrees for the next 2-3 days."
With this, the Delhi airport too has shared an update saying that flight operations may get affected.
In a Tweet, it wrote, “Kind attention to all flyers!"
“Due to Dense fog, flight operations may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience cause is deeply regretted."
As per SAFAR, Delhi air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category today with an overall AQI of 319. Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 361 and 345 respectively.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".
As the cold wave hit the national capital people take refuge at a night shelter in the Kashmiri Gate area. The caretake Anurag spoke to ANI and said, “A total of 15 people are staying here. Blankets, beds are available here. We provide tea, snacks & 2 meals a day to people who stay here.
A dense fog has also engulfed Punjab as the minimum temperature in the city dropped resulting in reduced visibility.
On Thursday, as many as 20 trains reportedly ran late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.
Amid the cold wave, the school timings from class 1 to class 8 in Lucknow were changed from 10 am onwards to 3 pm, till December 31. All Delhi government schools will remain closed for two weeks from 1-15 January for winter vacation, the Directorate of Education said in a circular on Thursday. However, remedial sessions for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance students' learning-level academic performance, the circular said.
Speaking of Fog warning from the IMD, due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains very dense fog very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in night and morning hours during next 48 hours.
It further added, subsequently, moisture at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains is very likely to decrease over above regions, hence dense fog is very likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh for subsequent days of the week.
IMD has also predicted dense fog over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Tripura in night and morning hours during 1st half of the week.
It also predicted that due to dry northwesterly winds from Himalayas over plains of northwest India, Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan between 22 to 28 December. "Severe cold day conditions also very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during the same period. Cold Day Condition also very likely in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh between 22 to 28 December, as per IMD predictions.
