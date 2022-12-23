It also predicted that due to dry northwesterly winds from Himalayas over plains of northwest India, Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan between 22 to 28 December. "Severe cold day conditions also very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during the same period. Cold Day Condition also very likely in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh between 22 to 28 December, as per IMD predictions.