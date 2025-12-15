Dense smog blankets Delhi amid ‘severe’ AQI; flight departures may be delayed

The national capital woke up on Monday to a thick layer of toxic smog, with weather conditions worsening an already dire air quality crisis. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the ‘Severe Plus’ category, crossing 456, while Ashok Vihar registered the maximum reading of 500 in the early hours.

In response to the conditions, IndiGo warned that flights could experience delays, as adverse weather may affect schedules and cause longer travel times.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Delhi is seeing its first hint of winter fog this morning, and visibility around the airport is currently reduced. As operations adjust to the changing weather, some flights may take a little longer to depart.”

“Road traffic may also be slower due to the fog, so we recommend allowing additional time while planning your journey to the airport. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. As conditions improve, we will continue departures with safety at the forefront,” it added.

Meanwhile, Air India said, “Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India.”

IMD issues alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog, advising people to exercise caution. According to the IMD, night-time temperatures dropped to 8.2°C.

Footage from Anand Vihar and Akshardham showed these areas shrouded in a heavy layer of toxic smog, with the AQI reaching 493, firmly in the ‘Severe’ category. Similar conditions were reported in Dwarka, where the AQI stood at 469, also classified as ‘Severe'.

Are Delhi schools closed on Monday, 15 December? Delhi Government's Directorate of Education on Saturday gave the following directions for schools in the national capital:

— Under the instructions issued, all schools have been asked to shift to hybrid classes for students up to Class IX and XI. Classes are to be conducted by combining both offline and online teaching wherever feasible, and schools are to continue with this arrangement until further notice.

‘Avoid outdoor walking,’ urges health expert Health expert Shila Yadav warned that with the AQI ranging from 300 to 400 and occasionally exceeding 450, people should refrain from outdoor walks or exercise, especially in the morning, PTI reported.

She added that while staying active remains important, workouts should be moved indoors, as breathing polluted air allows fine particles like PM2.5 to travel deep into the lungs and pose serious health risks.

Yadav advised people to step out only when necessary, preferably later in the day when sunlight improves dispersion, and said wearing masks was essential for those who must go out for work.

She also cautioned against strenuous activities that involve heavy breathing and emphasised the importance of a healthy diet, adequate hydration, and the consumption of seasonal fruits to help the body flush out toxins.