Dentist brutally murders mother-in-law, chops body into 19 pieces in Karnataka's Tumakuru

A dentist allegedly killed his mother-in-law and cut her body into 19 parts with the help of his two accomplices in Koratagere in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

According to the police, Lakshmi Devi (42) was brutally murdered by her son-in-law, a dentist, Dr Ramachandrappa S, and his two accomplices.

Police said Ramachandrappa allegedly killed Lakshmi Devi because he had doubts over her character, causing embarrassment to him.

The murder mystery: Tumakuru police had recovered the severed head of a woman and her partially decomposed, dismembered body pieces, found stuffed in multiple plastic bags, along the road at Kolala village in Koratagere.

On August 7, Koratagere police officials said seven covers with the woman’s body parts stuffed were brought to their notice by passersby. Later, Koratagere police combed the crime spot and found seven more plastic bags stuffed with body parts and the head on August 8.

They fixed the identity of the woman, Lakshmi Devi, with the help of the head.

After recovering all the bags, the police found that Lakshmi Devi had been brutally murdered and chopped into 19 pieces.

The interrogation: Superintendent of Police Ashok K V formed a team to trace the accused in the murder case and investigate it. They soon arrested Ramachandrappa and his associates, Satish K N and Kiran K S. All three accused are residents of Tumakuru.

SP Ashok, according to a press release on Monday, said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they had murdered Lakshmi Devi.

They also allegedly told the police that, with the intention of destroying evidence, they cut the dead body into pieces, packed them in plastic covers, and disposed of them at various places.

Ramachandrappa's “embarrassment” over Lakshmi Devi's character is said to be the key cause of her alleged murder.

