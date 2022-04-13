Deoghar mishap: PM Modi hails efforts of security personnel involved in rescue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar in Jharkhand since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction
The entire country applauds the heroic efforts of those involved in the rescue operations after a ropeway accident in Jharkhand, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The PM was interacting with the security personnel of various agencies and civil society members who took part in the operation.
“The entire country applauds heroic efforts of those involved in the rescue operation in Deoghar," he said.
"For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many people of the country," Modi told the rescue personnel.
Modi said the country is proud that it has such a skilled force in the form of the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and police force, which have the capacity to bring the people of the country out of every crisis safely.
Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar in Jharkhand since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding.
PM Modi expressed sadness that the lives of three persons could not be saved and said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims." He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced ₹5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the incident.
"Chief Minister Hemant Soren who chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday directed officials to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the Trikut hills ropeway accident in Deoghar district and to include experts related to the ropeway in the committee constituted," a CMO statement said.
Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu congnisance of the incident and asked the state government to submit a report by 25 April.
