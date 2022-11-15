Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has initiated the process for integration of various infrastructures of the department with PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan (NMP), said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a press release.
“The department has integrated its 12 breed improvement institutions (7 central Cattle Breeding Farms, 4 Central Herd Registration Scheme and Central Frozen Semen Production & Training Institute) located at various locations of the country with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects," the ministry added.
The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will also facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and reduce travel time.
The integration of other Institutions such as Regional Fodder Stations (RFS), Central Poultry Development Organizations (CPDO) with PM Gati Shakti NMP is under progress.
“In future the department is planning to integrate all the veterinary dispensaries, milk processing plants, chilling centres and infrastructure projects under various schemes of with PM Gati Shakthi NMP digital platform," the ministry said.
This step will facilitate effective management of infrastructures available in the animal husbandry and dairy sector in the country.
Livestock sector is crucial to the Indian economy as it comprises one third of the agriculture and allied sector GVA and has over 8% CAGR. “At the same time, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries activities play a significant role in generating farmer income, particularly among the landless, small and marginal farmers and women, besides providing cheap and nutritious food to millions of people," the ministry added.
