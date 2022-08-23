Department of Commerce set for revamp to meet future needs1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 10:58 PM IST
To better equip itself for free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with developed nations the Department of Commerce is set for a revamp
The Department of Commerce is set for restructuring to better equip itself for free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with developed nations such as the UK, Canada and Australia so as to “achieve a $2 trillion export target".