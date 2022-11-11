The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare held a campaign to promote Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners on Friday at SBI, Bamrauli Branch, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare held a campaign to promote Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners on Friday at SBI, Bamrauli Branch, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare held a campaign to promote Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners on Friday at SBI, Bamrauli Branch, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
“The pensioners participated in the campaign enthusiastically. These pensioners were guided by the department officials how to download the Face Authentication Jeevan Pramaan App in their mobile phones and give Life Certificate from their phones," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a press release.
“The pensioners participated in the campaign enthusiastically. These pensioners were guided by the department officials how to download the Face Authentication Jeevan Pramaan App in their mobile phones and give Life Certificate from their phones," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a press release.
The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This is a milestone leap into the digital world taken by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare," the ministry added.
“This is a milestone leap into the digital world taken by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare," the ministry added.
Secretary Deepak Gupta said that earlier, Life Certificate was given in physical form. “For that the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside the banks. Now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home."
Secretary Deepak Gupta said that earlier, Life Certificate was given in physical form. “For that the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside the banks. Now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home."
“In the process of submission of Life Certificate through face authentication by mobile, details regarding Aadhar number, mobile number for OTP, PPO number, account number with bank/post office are required the first time. This facility is also available for state government employees and having disbursing authority as treasury office of the state," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In the process of submission of Life Certificate through face authentication by mobile, details regarding Aadhar number, mobile number for OTP, PPO number, account number with bank/post office are required the first time. This facility is also available for state government employees and having disbursing authority as treasury office of the state," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The event was also attended by representatives of banks, pensioners associations, Meity/NIC and UIDAI. The department is running the campaign throughout the month of November to submit life certificate through face authentication.
The event was also attended by representatives of banks, pensioners associations, Meity/NIC and UIDAI. The department is running the campaign throughout the month of November to submit life certificate through face authentication.
In November 2021, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (PP) had launched the milestone face authentication technique of submitting life certificate through any android mobile phone.
“All the registered pensioners associations, pension disbursing banks, ministries of government of India and CGHS centres are directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for giving Life Certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“All the registered pensioners associations, pension disbursing banks, ministries of government of India and CGHS centres are directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for giving Life Certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners," the ministry said.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.