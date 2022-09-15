Departmental officers must ensure connectivity to every household: Vaishnaw

Collaboration among departmental officers in the field with industry and academia could propel the telecom sector forward with the changing nature of technology, Vaishnaw said
New Delhi: There is a need for a conscious change in the mindset of departmental officers from regulatory to developmental in the common goals of ensuring connectivity to every household in the country and improving the quality of coverage, telecom and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Addressing a two-day conference of field officers, departmental officers and Industry representatives, Vaishnaw pointed out the importance of quality telecom connectivity in universal digital inclusion especially in the context of digital economy, according to a statement from the communications ministry.
Only collaboration among departmental officers in the field with industry and academia could propel the telecom sector forward with the changing nature of technology, Vaishnaw said.
The need for robust and future-ready telecom legislation to replace the existing vintage Telecom Acts and that a draft in this connection would be put in the public domain soon for consultations/feedback, the minister added.
The conference will continue on September 15 also with focused group discussions and presentations on relevant issues in the telecom sector.
