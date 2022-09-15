Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Departmental officers must ensure connectivity to every household: Vaishnaw

Departmental officers must ensure connectivity to every household: Vaishnaw

Telecom and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Photo:Pradeep Gaur/Mint
1 min read . 11:11 AM ISTSaurav Anand

Collaboration among departmental officers in the field with industry and academia could propel the telecom sector forward with the changing nature of technology, Vaishnaw said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: There is a need for a conscious change in the mindset of departmental officers from regulatory to developmental in the common goals of ensuring connectivity to every household in the country and improving the quality of coverage, telecom and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

New Delhi: There is a need for a conscious change in the mindset of departmental officers from regulatory to developmental in the common goals of ensuring connectivity to every household in the country and improving the quality of coverage, telecom and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Addressing a two-day conference of field officers, departmental officers and Industry representatives, Vaishnaw pointed out the importance of quality telecom connectivity in universal digital inclusion especially in the context of digital economy, according to a statement from the communications ministry.

Addressing a two-day conference of field officers, departmental officers and Industry representatives, Vaishnaw pointed out the importance of quality telecom connectivity in universal digital inclusion especially in the context of digital economy, according to a statement from the communications ministry.

Only collaboration among departmental officers in the field with industry and academia could propel the telecom sector forward with the changing nature of technology, Vaishnaw said.

Only collaboration among departmental officers in the field with industry and academia could propel the telecom sector forward with the changing nature of technology, Vaishnaw said.

The need for robust and future-ready telecom legislation to replace the existing vintage Telecom Acts and that a draft in this connection would be put in the public domain soon for consultations/feedback, the minister added.

The need for robust and future-ready telecom legislation to replace the existing vintage Telecom Acts and that a draft in this connection would be put in the public domain soon for consultations/feedback, the minister added.

The conference will continue on September 15 also with focused group discussions and presentations on relevant issues in the telecom sector.

The conference will continue on September 15 also with focused group discussions and presentations on relevant issues in the telecom sector.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.