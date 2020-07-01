India should become a hub for mobile and electronics manufacturing and create in-house apps to end its dependence on foreign origin apps that push "their own agenda", telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

Commenting for the first time on the Centre's decision to 59 Chinese apps, the minister reiterated the need to step up domestic mobile manufacturing to support the government's ‘Make In India’ initiative. He urged industry bodies and companies to encourage startups and young people to create "good apps".

"The (China) ban which we have imposed, the emergency power that has been exercised and the bigger process is being followed. This is a great opportunity to make apps by Indians…Let the dependence on these foreign apps, with their own agenda on variety of reasons, must stop," Prasad said at the Five Years of Digital Bharat conference today.

The government, on Monday, banned 59 Chinese apps, including Bytedance’s Tik Tok, Alibaba’s UC Browser, WeChat, Shareit and Mi Video by Xiaomi, a result of the rising tensions along the India-China border. Last month, things had come to a head when troops form both sides engaged in violent clashes which led to the death of of 20 Indian soldiers.

While announcing the ban, the government had said the apps "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The other apps which have been banned include UC News, Cam Scanner, Baidu Translate, We Meet, DU Privacy, WeSync, Swwet Selfie. It had said the move "will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."

Following the ban, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday ordered all telecom operators and internet service providers (ISPs) to immediately block the 59 Chinese apps.

The DoT has issued names of the apps to be blocked in two lists. The first list has 35 names, while the second list comprises 24 entities, taking the total to 59 as announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) late Monday.





