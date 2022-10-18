Dependence on fossil fuels unhealthy for environment, economy: RK Singh

Dependence on fossil fuels unhealthy for environment, economy: RK Singh1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
The development in technology is making sure that even more effective resources are available in the years to come, the minister said
New Delhi: Global dependence on fossil fuels is unhealthy for environment and economy, said power, and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.
Addressing the Fifth Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in his capacity as the president, the minister said that we have the tools to counter the dependence. “The development in technology is making sure that even more effective resources are available in the years to come. In this pursuit for energy transition, we also have the responsibility to enable development in the parts of the world that lack access to energy and energy security."
Singh added that it is our mission that ISA can assist member nations in formulating and implementing solar-ready policies, regulatory development of national energy landscapes and to engage with public and private sector entities to leverage low-cost financing to achieve ISA’s solarization agenda. “The ISA is structured as an international resource hub with in-house technical expertise that will be readily accessible by member nations and is capable of guiding project implementation at scale. The ISA has come a long way since its formation, and we are moving forward at a great pace, thanks to the guidance and support provided by each and every member of ISA."
While India holds the office of the president of the ISA Assembly, France is as co-president. The Assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, in which each member country is represented. This body makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA’s Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective. The assembly meets annually at the ministerial level at the ISA’s seat.
The Fifth Assembly of the ISA will deliberate on the key initiatives of ISA on three critical issues energy access, energy security, and energy transition.
“On the sidelines of the Fifth ISA Assembly, the International Solar Alliance, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, the Government of India will host a High-Level Conference on New Technologies for Clean Energy Transition on 19 October 2022," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a press release.
