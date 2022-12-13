"I'm travelling to Coimbatore. There is a huge crowd here and many times due to this we miss a flight," says Shyam Kalra to news agency ANI, a passenger waiting in queue outside the airport fidgeting as he looks at the serpentine length of human heads ahead of him. This is despite the airport increasing entry gates from 14 to 16 for flyers' entry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}