Amid congestion at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure smooth flow of passengers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) expresses unhappiness over the recent congestion of passengers at major airports. MoCA directs all the airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters and increase manpower during peak hours, especially in the morning hours.
The latest communication comes against the backdrop of rising passenger complaints of long waiting hours at Delhi airport where the authorities have taken various measures to ease the congestion.
According to the ministry, it has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.
"Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports," it said.
Meanwhile, most domestic flyers demanded security checks be smoothened and traffic inside reduced or streamlined further.
"I'm travelling to Coimbatore. There is a huge crowd here and many times due to this we miss a flight," says Shyam Kalra to news agency ANI, a passenger waiting in queue outside the airport fidgeting as he looks at the serpentine length of human heads ahead of him. This is despite the airport increasing entry gates from 14 to 16 for flyers' entry.
Some of the flyers demand security check-in be accelerated and rued the traffic at the airport that they said "should be controlled".
"Security check-in should be done quickly. I've missed flights in the past also. Traffic at the airport should be controlled and the process should be made smoother," said Shikha, another passenger to news agency ANI.
*With inputs from agencies
