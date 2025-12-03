Deported as Bangladeshis, Sunali Khatun, son to be brought back after SC flags possible Indian citizenship

The Central government told the Supreme Court that Sunali Khatun, a pregnant woman, and her 8-year-old son, who were deported for being Bangladeshis, will be brought back to India, over the possibility that they might be Indian citizens and on humanitarian grounds, ANI reported.

Previously, the Supreme Court inquired whether the Centre could bring them back to India, considering they might be Indian citizens.

“Their cause is altogether different because they claim that they are Indian citizens. If this girl is Bhodu’s daughter, then it should be looked at from an entirely different perspective”, the news portal quoted the top court's remarks.

The Court ordered the State to provide free medical treatment to Sunali due to her pregnancy. The case has been scheduled for further examination on December 12.