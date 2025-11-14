Deported from UAE, drug racket accused says he hosted rave parties for Bollywood stars, gangsters

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, arrested in connection with a massive mephedrone seizure and deported from Dubai last month, has confessed to Mumbai Police that he organised rave parties across India and abroad for film and fashion celebrities as well as gangsters.

Shaikh, now in the custody of Anti-Narcotics Cell's (ANC) Ghatkopar unit, claimed during interrogation that he arranged drug-fuelled parties in multiple cities attended by high-profile figures. Among those he named was underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, Alishah Parkar, officials said, PTI reported.

Investigation is underway The ANC is probing further links in the case and examining whether other traffickers also organised similar parties for celebrities. Officials have not ruled out questioning those named by Shaikh. He allegedly supplied drugs to participants at these events, the officials told PTI on Thursday.

Shaikh, a resident of Nagpada in South Mumbai, was known as “Lavish” in the narcotics trade for his posh lifestyle and ownership of assets such as expensive cars, watches, and clothes.

He was initially arrested by the crime branch after his deportation from the UAE over a ₹252 crore mephedrone seizure in western Maharashtra's Sangli district in March 2024. Mumbai Police said he is reportedly a part of an international drug syndicate and operated from Dubai.

He was deported following a Red Corner Notice, a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Bollywood celebrities named in drug syndicate case In their remand application to the Esplanade Court, the ANC said they uncovered a major drug syndicate linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The application alleged that Shaikh organised lavish parties allegedly attended by Ibrahim’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar’s son Alishah, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor.

