Deposit refunds by casinos, online gaming sites taxable1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:03 AM IST
The finance ministry on Wednesday notified the way deposits made to online gaming platforms and casinos will be treated for tax purposes, clarifying that refunds made to the player will not get any relief on tax.
The finance ministry on Wednesday notified the way deposits made to online gaming platforms and casinos will be treated for tax purposes, clarifying that refunds made to the player will not get any relief on tax.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message