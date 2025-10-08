Subscribe

'Deposit ₹60 crore': Bombay High Court tells Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid plea seeking permission to travel abroad

The Bombay High Court's order comes after officials of EoW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned Shilpa Shetty for about four and a half hours in connection with the 60 crore fraud case.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated8 Oct 2025, 02:40 PM IST
The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, demanded a ‘ 60 crore deposit’ to consider Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea to travel abroad.

“Deposit 60 crore, then we will consider your plea for permission to travel abroad,” the Bombay High Court told the couple, reported PTI.

The court's order comes after the couple filed a plea in the high court seeking the quashing of a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against them in connection with an FIR over an alleged fraud of 60 crore.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty sought suspension of the LOC between October 2025 and January 2026 to allow them to travel overseas.

On Tuesday, officials of EoW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned the actress for about four and a half hours in connection with the 60 crore fraud case.

What is the case against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty?

The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra induced him to invest 60 crore in their now-defunct venture, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, and later diverted the funds for personal use.

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra contacted him in 2015 via a mediator to seek a 75 crore loan for Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Raj Kundra had already been questioned by the Mumbai Police’s EOW. The LOC against them was issued on the EOW’s request.

What was the couple's plea?

In their petition, the couple argued that Shilpa Shetty resigned from the company in 2016 and that both of them need to travel abroad for professional commitments. Denying them this opportunity, they claimed, would violate their fundamental rights.

"The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities (to travel abroad) would amount to violation of their fundamental rights," the petition argued.

