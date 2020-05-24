Deposits key to banks’ marginal lending rate cuts

The aim behind reducing the repo rate—the rate at which RBI lends to banks—is to encourage banks to cut their lending rates. At lower interest rates people will borrow and spend more, and businesses will borrow and expand more. Over and above this, people who have already borrowed will get some relief as they will have to pay lower equated monthly instalments. It is hoped economic activity will pick up thanks to this. However, that hasn’t happened and lending growth has remained slow despite the repo rate cuts. In 2019-20, non-food credit grew just 7.6%, the slowest in nearly a decade and a half.